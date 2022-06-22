Advertisement

Mount Hope road re-named for community leader


A major artery through Mount Hope is re-named after a beloved community leader.
By Annie Moore
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A major artery through Mount Hope was re-named after a beloved community leader on Wednesday.

Thanks to a House Resolution by Delegate Austin Haynes, Route 16 between Mount Hope and Price Hill on the Raleigh County line was renamed for Charlie Biggs. Biggs was the owner of a major insurance company in town. But more than a job, his colleagues describe him as a community leader who dedicated his life to giving back.

“He was a business owner. He sponsored sports team. It’s truly an honor to have the road named after him just down the road from where he was born and raised,” said his son, Kevin Biggs, who was on hand for the dedication.

Biggs was born and raised on Price Hill, and was a long-time member of the local Lion’s club.

