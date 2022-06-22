Mercer County native opens State Farm branch.

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -

A Mercer County native has returned to the area and opened a new business

Trevor Mullins has opened a new State Farm branch in Princeton in hopes to provide the community with financial literacy and quality coverage plans.

Mullins says, he his happy to be back in the area with a new-found love of insurance.

Trevor Mullins State Farm is located on Stafford drive in Princeton.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.