Infant vaccines are on the way to Mercer County.

Coming to Mercer County
Coming to Mercer County
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

On Friday, the FDA approved the first Covid-19 vaccines for infants.

The Mercer County Health Department reports, the 3 dose Pfizer vaccine is available for kids 6 months to 4 years.

Meanwhile the 2 dose Moderna vaccine covers children aged 6 months to 5 years.

Administrator Bonnie Allen says the infant vaccines will be arriving in the coming weeks.

The next vaccine clinic for the Mercer County Health Department will be held July 6th from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Karen Preservati Center in Princeton.

