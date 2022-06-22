Infant vaccines are on the way to Mercer County.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

On Friday, the FDA approved the first Covid-19 vaccines for infants.

The Mercer County Health Department reports, the 3 dose Pfizer vaccine is available for kids 6 months to 4 years.

Meanwhile the 2 dose Moderna vaccine covers children aged 6 months to 5 years.

Administrator Bonnie Allen says the infant vaccines will be arriving in the coming weeks.

The next vaccine clinic for the Mercer County Health Department will be held July 6th from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Karen Preservati Center in Princeton.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.