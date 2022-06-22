Advertisement

Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department holds physical agility testing for prospective employees

Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department
Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is giving residents the chance to make a difference in their community. The office is currently hiring for the position of deputy sheriff.

This week, potential candidates and their physical agility are being put to the test. During the test, they’ll be required to do a number of exercises such as sit-ups and push-ups. Candidates will also be required to complete a timed run.

Current employees tell WVVA that the position is a great way for residents to be the change they want to see.

The testing will be conducted at the Greenbrier East High School Football Field on Thursday, June 23, and Saturday, June 25. Candidates must have submitted a civil service application to qualify for testing.

