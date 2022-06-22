Former teacher and coach pleads guilty to trying to seduce a minor

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Princeton native plead guilty to trying to seduce a minor by sending obscene materials.

James Stehlin Jr., of North Carolina was arrested on the charges in August of last year, then indicted by the grand jury this past February.

Prosecutor Brian Cochran says he was “not employed by Mercer County Schools at the time of these crimes.”

Stehlin is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail and is facing up to ten years in prison when he’s sentenced in August.

