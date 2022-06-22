In Focus: Putting the spotlight on Southwest Virginia Community College

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sunday May 29 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on Southwest Virginia Community College, which is located in Tazewell County.

This includes looking into their new culinary program. The segment also discusses how you can sign up for cooking classes at Southwest.

WVVA’s Melinda Zosh also spoke to school’s athletic director about an update on their teams.

The school’s President, Dr. Tommy Wright, also discussed on campus housing.

“So it’s really exciting. There are no community colleges in Virginia that has on campus student housing. That’s a topic that’s near and dear to me. I’ve spent a lot of my career in student housing and I think that it is vital for us, as I said earlier, any of students to drive to campus, with the price of gas now, to drive an hour away, you can live near our campus at a price point lower than the price of gas,” Dr. Tommy Wright, President of Southwest Virginia Community College,

Be sure to tune in every Sunday at 9 a.m. to watch In Focus. It is a community affairs show about people and events in the Two Virginias.

IIf you’re interested in being interviewed or if you have a segment idea, email evening anchor and content manager Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

More info on Southwest: Home - SWCC-Southwest Virginia Community College

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.