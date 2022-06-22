Advertisement

Children injured after Blacksburg crash along 460

Photo from Montgomery County Fire-EMS of the crash scene Wednesday morning on 460 Eastbound.
Photo from Montgomery County Fire-EMS of the crash scene Wednesday morning on 460 Eastbound.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE 3:40 p.m. Blacksburg Police say multiple children are injured. Two vehicles were carrying kids.

The total injuries and their statuses are not yet determined.

---

UPDATE 1:15 p.m. Blacksburg Police released more information Wednesday about a crash along Route 460 that sent multiple people to several hospitals.

The agency said it determined three vehicles were involved in the crash. Multiple patients were treated at LewisGale Montgomery Hospital, others were taken to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Two patients with more serious injuries were flown to Roanoke.

Officials with the department’s Crash Reconstruction Team are on scene to investigate the cause of the crash. The Route 460 by-pass eastbound lanes were still closed as of Wednesday afternoon around 1:15. Police ask drivers to use alternate routes. This is an ongoing investigation.

---

UPDATE 12:45 p.m. A spokesperson for Montgomery County confirmed there were multiple injuries connected to the crash on Route 460 Wednesday morning. Some patients were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Some of the vehicles involved in the crash include day-care vans.

---

Original Story: Montgomery County Fire and EMS is asking drivers to avoid Eastbound 460 between Prices Fork Road and Southgate Dr.

The agency is reporting the crash involved multiple 15-passenger vans and one sedan. All patients have been transported from the crash scene.

Traffic on westbound 460 is backed up and officials report that traffic in both directions will likely be delayed for several hours.

We have a reporter headed to the crash scene and will update this article when more information becomes available.

