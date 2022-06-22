A cold front slides on tonight; strong to severe storms will be possible

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

As a cold front heads in our direction, it will interact with the heat and humidity tonight, bringing rounds of showers and thunderstorms, especially around sundown and after. From roughly 8PM-11PM, strong to severe storms will be possible.

SEVERE THREAT TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

While tornadic activity is not expected, damaging wind gusts, hail, and torrential rain will be possible in some cells. Stay weather aware! We’ll otherwise be warm and muggy with clouds and occasional fog overnight. Lows temps will fall into the 60s.

TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring a few showers early, but we should dry out into Thursday afternoon. The humidity should drop as well, bringing us more comfortable conditions. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, and we should see a mix of sun and clouds.

DEW POINT FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

As the front stalls across the Mid-Atlantic, we could see a few spotty showers/storms here or there on Friday-Saturday, but many will stay rain-free. We’ll just get warmer and more muggy again entering the weekend.

THURSDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Our next best chance of showers/thunderstorms will come with a stronger frontal system Sunday-Monday of next week.

Stay tuned!

