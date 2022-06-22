Advertisement

A cold front slides on tonight; strong to severe storms will be possible

Some storms could bring gusty winds, hail, and torrential rainfall
SEVERE RISK
SEVERE RISK(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

As a cold front heads in our direction, it will interact with the heat and humidity tonight, bringing rounds of showers and thunderstorms, especially around sundown and after. From roughly 8PM-11PM, strong to severe storms will be possible.

SEVERE THREAT TONIGHT
SEVERE THREAT TONIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

While tornadic activity is not expected, damaging wind gusts, hail, and torrential rain will be possible in some cells. Stay weather aware! We’ll otherwise be warm and muggy with clouds and occasional fog overnight. Lows temps will fall into the 60s.

TONIGHT
TONIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring a few showers early, but we should dry out into Thursday afternoon. The humidity should drop as well, bringing us more comfortable conditions. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, and we should see a mix of sun and clouds.

DEW POINT FORECAST
DEW POINT FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

As the front stalls across the Mid-Atlantic, we could see a few spotty showers/storms here or there on Friday-Saturday, but many will stay rain-free. We’ll just get warmer and more muggy again entering the weekend.

THURSDAY
THURSDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

Our next best chance of showers/thunderstorms will come with a stronger frontal system Sunday-Monday of next week.

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
Miner who died after being trapped identified, was new employee
Vivian Riley-Alford
Princeton woman asks for community’s help raising money for injured sister
James Stehlin
Former teacher and coach pleads guilty to trying to seduce a minor
Police | File Photo
Crews respond to ‘emergency operation’ at Giles County plant
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

Full Forecast (6/22)
Full Forecast (6/22)
Some storms could turn strong to severe this evening with damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and...
Showers and thunderstorms move in this evening
Full video forecast (6-21-2022)
Full video forecast (6-21-2022)
THE HUMIDITY WILL RISE ON WEDNESDAY
The humidity will return Wednesday; showers/storms possible by Wednesday night