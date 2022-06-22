Black Knight pool opens in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Both public swimming pools in Beckley are now open for business.

According to Parks & Rec. Dir. Leslie Gray Baker, the Black Knight swimming pool in Beckley officially opened on Wednesday.

While New River Park Pool has been open for a couple of weeks, the opening of Black Knight had been delayed due to problems with the availability of lifeguards.

This year, Baker cautions parents that a new swimming test will be implemented this year for children who are under 48 inches tall. If they cannot swim, they will be required to stay in the shallow end or wear a life vest.

“We’re asking parents to be really diligent at all times. Our lifeguards are working to protect those children as well,” she said.

Both swimming pools will be open on Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m., and on Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.

