Advertisement

Black Knight pool opens in Beckley


Both public swimming pools in Beckley are now open for business.
Both public swimming pools in Beckley are now open for business.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Both public swimming pools in Beckley are now open for business.

According to Parks & Rec. Dir. Leslie Gray Baker, the Black Knight swimming pool in Beckley officially opened on Wednesday.

While New River Park Pool has been open for a couple of weeks, the opening of Black Knight had been delayed due to problems with the availability of lifeguards.

This year, Baker cautions parents that a new swimming test will be implemented this year for children who are under 48 inches tall. If they cannot swim, they will be required to stay in the shallow end or wear a life vest.

“We’re asking parents to be really diligent at all times. Our lifeguards are working to protect those children as well,” she said.

Both swimming pools will be open on Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m., and on Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
Miner who died after being trapped was new employee
Vivian Riley-Alford
Princeton woman asks for community’s help raising money for injured sister
Police | File Photo
Crews respond to ‘emergency operation’ at Giles County plant
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
James Stehlin
Former teacher and coach pleads guilty to trying to seduce a minor

Latest News

A major artery through Mount Hope is re-named after a beloved community leader.
Mount Hope road re-named for community leader
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Photo from Montgomery County Fire-EMS of the crash scene Wednesday morning on 460 Eastbound.
Children injured after Blacksburg crash along 460