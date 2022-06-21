Advertisement

UVA Children’s doctor helps develop national infant sleep recommendations

UVA Children's Hospital Clinics
UVA Children's Hospital Clinics(WVIR)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The American Academy of Pediatrics is updating its safe-sleep guidelines to help prevent sudden infant death syndrome.

The lead author of the recommendations is Doctor Rachel Moon with the UVA Children’s Hospital.

“It took a village to write this report, it takes a village to raise every single baby,” Dr. Moon said. “I think that that we are hopeful that that we can start to see a decline in the rate of these deaths.”

Dr. Moon says babies should be resting flat in a crib with no bumper pads. She says it is harder for them to keep their airways straight if they are on a slant. She also recommends breastfeeding and using a pacifier. She says couches, sofas and stuffed armchairs are the worst place for an infant.

Dr. Moon says they have not seen a decline in the rats of SIDS in more than 20 years, and they hope these new tips will finally help.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
Miner who died after being trapped was new employee
Vivian Riley-Alford
Princeton woman asks for community’s help raising money for injured sister
Police | File Photo
Crews respond to ‘emergency operation’ at Giles County plant
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
James Stehlin
Former teacher and coach pleads guilty to trying to seduce a minor

Latest News

A Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputy has died after he was shot responding to a domestic call...
‘Utterly heartbreaking:’ Condolences come in after S.C. deputy shot in line of duty dies
In focus
In Focus: Putting the spotlight on Southwest Virginia Community College
James Stehlin
Former teacher and coach pleads guilty to trying to seduce a minor
Appy League
Princeton falls to Burlington
'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
Miner who died after being trapped was new employee