Advertisement

Teen stabbed to death at bus stop outside Nashville Walmart

By Tony Garcia, Ryan Breslin and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was stabbed to death at a bus stop outside a Walmart parking lot in Nashville, Tennessee, according to Metro Police.

WSMV reports a fight broke out between two groups of girls inside the Walmart and continued into the parking lot.

Police say the altercations continued to a bus stop just outside the lot around 9:45 p.m.

According to police, one of the girls charged at 14-year-old Malia Powell with a knife and stabbed her at the bus stop.

Powell was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for the girls involved and are using surveillance video from cameras in the parking lot and social media posts in their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police | File Photo
Crews respond to ‘emergency operation’ at Giles County plant
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
New Peoples Bank in Bluefield, VA
New Peoples Banks dealing with ‘interruption in the operability’ of computer systems
WVVA Gas Giveaway
Saturday's meeting was hosted at Bluefield's Faith Center Church.
Blueifleld, W.Va. religious leaders host community meeting on gun violence

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack resumes Tuesday with testimony...
We fought Trump pressure, GOP state officials tell 1/6 panel
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
Biden celebrates COVID shots for kids under 5
Accusations against Septima P. Clark Academy Principal Carolyn Anderson come via a deposition...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
Stephen T. Colbert is seen Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles in this file photo. The...
Stephen Colbert says ‘Late Show’ staffers arrested at Capitol guilty of ‘first-degree puppetry’
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court limits reach of federal gun crime law