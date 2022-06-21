Princeton woman asks for community’s help raising money for injured sister

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Princeton woman is asking for the community’s help to raise money for her sister.

Vivian Riley-Alford, a Bluefield native, was on her way to work at a local I-hop early this month when she was involved in a head-on collision. Her sister said that Riley-Alford was unconscious for about 35 minutes.

Riley-Alford was taken to a hospital in Wake Forest and is recovering from a brain bleed, a concussion, a broken neck and more.

Jackie Riley, Riley-Alfords sister, told WVVA, “The doctors are saying it’s going to be six to eight months to a year for her in a rehab facility to learn to walk or do anything again, if she ever does, but there’s a higher power that says she’s going to.”

Riley has set up a GoFundMe page with a $5,000 goal and as of monday, they’ve raised more than $500.

If you’d like to help, go here Fundraiser by Jackie Riley: Help my sister

