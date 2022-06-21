Cell phone service restored to hundreds of Wyoming County customers

UPDATE: A spokesperson for AT&T has confirmed the tower serving customers in Oceana and Matheny is now operational.

911 Dir. Dean Meadows has also confirmed that both AT&T and T-Mobile customers should now be able to make phone calls.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Nearly 1,200 people in Wyoming County are still without cell phone service after last weekend’s storm caused damage to a tower serving Oceana and Matheny.

According to 911 Dir. Dean Meadows, both AT&T and T-Mobile customers are affected by the outages.

To complicate matters further, he said cable providers Shentel and Frontier are also experiencing issues, making wi-fi calling also difficult.

He said both companies are working on a lot of outtages at one time and no timeline has been set for restoration.

On the other side of the county, he said the tower serving Saulsville is also experiencing issues, but that those issues are not storm related.

In the meantime, he said people can still make 911 calls on landlines or drive to an area with service in an emergency.

