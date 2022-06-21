It’s the first day of summer and it’ll certainly feel like it

Mother Nature certainly got the memo that it’s the first day of Summer because temperatures will be on the rise today. Highs will top off in the 80s this afternoon with mainly sunny skies.

Mainly sunny skies with highs in the 80s is expected today. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly clear skies are expected overnight. Temperatures will be seasonable with lows getting down into the 60s for most.

Mainly clear skies with lows in the 60s are expected tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

During the day tomorrow, we should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the 80s and low 90s and those humidity levels will be on the rise which will make it feel even warmer.

Mainly sunny skies are expected tomorrow and highs will rise into the 80s and low 90s. (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will move through Wednesday evening bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms with it. As of now, storms look to move through after sundown and will begin to lose their energy. However, there is a chance that we could see a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms especially if they move in a little earlier. The greatest threats with these storms will be damaging winds, locally heavy downpours, and hail.

Parts of the region are under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather Wednesday evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday but most should dry out with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will top off in the mid-upper 80s and low 90s Thursday afternoon.

Dry conditions with highs in the 80s are expected to wrap up the week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

