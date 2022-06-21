The humidity will return Wednesday; showers/storms possible by Wednesday night

GRILLING FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay mainly clear, seasonable, and still not too humid into this evening. Not a bad day for our first day of Summer, but the mugginess will make a comeback into midweek! Low temps tonight will be warmer than last night, under mostly clear skies. Most of us will bottom out in the upper 50s-mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring mainly sunny skies for most of the day, but we’ll be a bit steamy, with highs in the 80s and low 90s. A cold front will be approaching the area by Wednesday night, bringing an increase in cloud cover through sundown.

RAIN MOVES IN WEDNESDAY NIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

As the front moves in tomorrow evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking likely, especially between the hours of 10PM-1AM Wed night-Thursday morning. While our severe risk is low, we could still see a few stronger or severe storms that could produce isolated damaging winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall, especially along and north of the I-64 corridor.

LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

We will dry out through Thursday morning, and should get a break from the heat and humidity again Thursday afternoon- with highs topping off in the 70s and 80s.

FUTURECAST- THURSDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

We look mainly dry and seasonable through Friday and Saturday, but another frontal system will bring us a renewed chance of showers/storms by Sunday-Monday of next week. Stay tuned!

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

