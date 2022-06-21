Advertisement

The humidity will return Wednesday; showers/storms possible by Wednesday night

Some storms could be strong to severe Wednesday evening
THE HUMIDITY WILL RISE ON WEDNESDAY
THE HUMIDITY WILL RISE ON WEDNESDAY(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
GRILLING FORECAST
GRILLING FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay mainly clear, seasonable, and still not too humid into this evening. Not a bad day for our first day of Summer, but the mugginess will make a comeback into midweek! Low temps tonight will be warmer than last night, under mostly clear skies. Most of us will bottom out in the upper 50s-mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY PLANNER
WEDNESDAY PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring mainly sunny skies for most of the day, but we’ll be a bit steamy, with highs in the 80s and low 90s. A cold front will be approaching the area by Wednesday night, bringing an increase in cloud cover through sundown.

RAIN MOVES IN WEDNESDAY NIGHT
RAIN MOVES IN WEDNESDAY NIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

As the front moves in tomorrow evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking likely, especially between the hours of 10PM-1AM Wed night-Thursday morning. While our severe risk is low, we could still see a few stronger or severe storms that could produce isolated damaging winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall, especially along and north of the I-64 corridor.

LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

We will dry out through Thursday morning, and should get a break from the heat and humidity again Thursday afternoon- with highs topping off in the 70s and 80s.

FUTURECAST- THURSDAY
FUTURECAST- THURSDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

We look mainly dry and seasonable through Friday and Saturday, but another frontal system will bring us a renewed chance of showers/storms by Sunday-Monday of next week. Stay tuned!

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police | File Photo
Crews respond to ‘emergency operation’ at Giles County plant
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
New Peoples Bank in Bluefield, VA
New Peoples Banks dealing with ‘interruption in the operability’ of computer systems
WVVA Gas Giveaway
Saturday's meeting was hosted at Bluefield's Faith Center Church.
Blueifleld, W.Va. religious leaders host community meeting on gun violence

Latest News

Full Forecast (6/21)
Full Forecast (6/21)
Mainly sunny skies with highs in the 80s is expected today.
It’s the first day of summer and it’ll certainly feel like it
Full video forecast (6/21/2022)
Full video forecast (6/21/2022)
FIRST DAY OF SUMMER
Temps will start to climb again on Tuesday