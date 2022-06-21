Humane Society of Raleigh County offers free spay and neuter services through state grant

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A matching grant through the West Virginia Department of Agriculture is making it easier for folks in Raleigh County to spay and neuter their pets.

Right now, any county resident can pick up a spay and neuter voucher at the Humane Society of Raleigh County (HSRC). This voucher can then be taken to any veterinarian to perform the surgery.

Half the cost is covered by the state by the state- while the other half of the bill is handled by the shelter.

“We receive so much support from the community,” said Alexis Johnston, HSRC Social Outreach Coordinator. “We’re run almost entirely off donations, so it feels good to be able to do something that gives back to the people who do so much for us most other times in the year.”

The shelter saw nearly 100 procedures last month and is expecting just as many this month. The program is slated to last until November or until the shelter’s fund runs out.

Currently, it has $24,000 reserved for operations.

The Humane Society of Raleigh County is located at 325 Grey Flats Road. Vouchers can only be picked up during the shelter’s business hours.

