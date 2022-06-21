Future leaders undergo training at Summit Bechtel Reserve

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - Right now, nearly forty scouts are camped at the Summit Bechtel Reserve. But this isn’t your run-of-the-mill summer camp.

These scouts have completed special training, which qualifies them to take part in the National Advanced Youth Leadership Experience. In scouting circles, it’s known as “NAYLE.”

It puts the participants through high-stress situations, testing their response time and proficiency in a number of tasks.

“We get to put them in experiences that they might not otherwise be able to have elsewhere,” said Andrew Branch, NAYLE’s Senior Crew Leader. “You can have all the training in the world, but, until you have these experiences, you just can’t compensate for it.”

These scouts have come to West Virginia from across the country. Magdeline Gordon, an attendee from Jacksonville, Florida shares her excitement to be here for this leadership training.

“It’s using the skills that we’ve already learned in our previous trainings and basically refining them and using them in practices so that we can better use them in real-life situations,” she shared.

The rigors of the training are forged to cast the mold to shape the next generation of leaders, while being mindful that these campers are still kids. A by-product of this training for participants is the long-lasting friendships they find and the memories

“It’s about leaving a legacy,” Branch shared. “It’s been amazing being able to change people’s lives, and, at the end of the week at every session, we line up in a circle in the parade field, and everyone is crying, and then you can see like, ‘Wow. We made a difference.’”

This session will end on Saturday, June 25. A new group of campers will arrive on Sunday, July 3.

