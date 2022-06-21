In Focus: Putting a spotlight on Patchwork Quilters 10th annual jamboree

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this Sunday, June 19′s edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on the upcoming 10th annual Patchwork Quilters Jamboree.

The theme for the 2022 show is A Little Bit of Fall. Admission is $2 and anyone 18 and up is welcome.

You can find out more information about the event by going to their website.

