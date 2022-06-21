Advertisement

In Focus: Putting a spotlight on Patchwork Quilters 10th annual jamboree

Patchwork Quilters 10th Jamboree
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this Sunday, June 19′s edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on the upcoming 10th annual Patchwork Quilters Jamboree.

The theme for the 2022 show is A Little Bit of Fall. Admission is $2 and anyone 18 and up is welcome.

You can find out more information about the event by going to their website.

In Focus is a community affairs show about people and events in the Two Virginias. If you have an idea for a segment or if you’d like to be interviewed, you can email evening anchor/content manager Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

