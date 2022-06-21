Advertisement

Bluefield, W.Va. holds second annual Juneteenth celebration

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Locals took to Chicory Square in downtown Bluefield, W.Va. on Monday for the city’s second annual Juneteenth celebration.

The event, which lasted from noon through 6:00 p.m. included free food and drinks, musical performances, vendors and much more.

“Sometimes these hollers, these valleys, can keep us separated from each other, and we don’t get out much,” said Garry Moore Sr. “But with this kind of celebration we are compelled, if you will, to engage and to talk.”

Monday’s celebration also included bounce-houses for children, among many other options for entertainment and reflection. The official Juneteenth holiday comes on June 19th annually to remember the freeing of slaves in Texas in 1865.

