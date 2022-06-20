Temps will start to climb again on Tuesday

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

With a weak frontal boundary across the area tonight, we might see a few stray showers/drizzle, but most will stay rain-free. We’ll otherwise just see lingering clouds overnight with seasonable overnight lows in the 50s for most.

DAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Temps will start to warm up again tomorrow for our first day of Summer, as high pressure moves in from the southwest and the frontal boundary moves off to the northeast. We might see some clouds around sunrise, but we will gradually become mainly sunny by the late morning-early afternoon. Highs will be in the low to upper 80s for most, but luckily the humidity will be on the lower end for one more day.

DEW POINT FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow night will feature mainly clear skies, and warmer overnight low temps in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY WILL BE WARMER STILL (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring highs in the 80s and low 90s, and mainly sunny skies throughout most of the day. The humidity will rise though, so stay cool and hydrated, as it will feel hotter than it actually is! By the evening, we could see a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms as a cold front begins to push into the Mid-Atlantic. While the risk for severe storms is looking nil, heavy local downpours could lead to localized flooding issues into Wednesday night- stay weather aware!

EXCESSIVE RAINFALL OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay steamy into Thursday, with a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms possible as the front stalls across our area...

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.