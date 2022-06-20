Tamarack continues to offer the “Best of West Virginia” on state’s birthday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tamarack continues to showcase the “Best of West Virginia.” And what a better time to do so than on the state’s birthday.

On Monday, June 20, West Virginians were taken back to their roots with Appalachian music from a local performer and clog dancing from the Logan County Cloggers.

This is Matt Mullins’ second year performing at Tamarack for West Virginia Day. He says he loves paying homage to his state and his people.

“We have such a rich musical culture and arts, and Tamarack showcases all of that. I always want to come and play for the people of Tamarack. It’s just a great way to celebrate West Virginia Day.”

West Virginia celebrated 159 years as a state on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.