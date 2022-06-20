Sprouting Farms provides crops for community use
TALCOTT, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local farm in Summers County is allowing locals to rent farmland to cultivate their own crops.
Sprouting Farms allows the community to experience life on the farm. Whether it’s a plot of land or a greenhouse. Sprouting Farms is providing the seed to your small farm.
The farm also uses a mobile market to serve communities in food deserts. Giving people access to produce that may not be easily available to them.
Affordability is not an issue. Sprouting Farms works with those who have EBT or Snap benefits.
