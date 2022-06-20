Sprouting Farms provides crops for community use

TALCOTT, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local farm in Summers County is allowing locals to rent farmland to cultivate their own crops.

“We are a farm that is sort of geared toward economic development and creating sustainable farm businesses for farmers.”

Sprouting Farms allows the community to experience life on the farm. Whether it’s a plot of land or a greenhouse. Sprouting Farms is providing the seed to your small farm.

The farm also uses a mobile market to serve communities in food deserts. Giving people access to produce that may not be easily available to them.

”That’s what our goal is, is to try to go into areas that really need access to fresh fruits and vegetables and provide that service so that we can connect our local farmers to those areas that really need produce.”

Affordability is not an issue. Sprouting Farms works with those who have EBT or Snap benefits.

”We take EBT and SNAP benefits. We’re able to do discounts and sales on fruits and vegetables for people who are buying with EBT so we’re able to give people more access to fruits and vegetables.”

