Local State Farm agency celebrates company’s 100th anniversary

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This year, State Farm is celebrating a century of operation. Today in Beckley, one office decided to invite the community to the festivities.

Bill Straub Jr. has been an agent with State Farm for nearly 50 years, and now he owns an agency on North Eisenhower Drive. He says he wanted to invite those in the area to thank them for their help in reaching this milestone.

“We just wanted to share with the community and share back and thank everybody that has supported us through these years we’ve been with State Farm and also honor State Farm. Like I said, 100 years is a long time, and you don’t find many corporations that go that long.”

On Monday, the agency offered free coffee, donuts and gifts to those who stopped by.

