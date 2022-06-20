Advertisement

Local State Farm agency celebrates company’s 100th anniversary

State Farm celebrates 100 years of operation
State Farm celebrates 100 years of operation(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This year, State Farm is celebrating a century of operation. Today in Beckley, one office decided to invite the community to the festivities.

Bill Straub Jr. has been an agent with State Farm for nearly 50 years, and now he owns an agency on North Eisenhower Drive. He says he wanted to invite those in the area to thank them for their help in reaching this milestone.

“We just wanted to share with the community and share back and thank everybody that has supported us through these years we’ve been with State Farm and also honor State Farm. Like I said, 100 years is a long time, and you don’t find many corporations that go that long.”

On Monday, the agency offered free coffee, donuts and gifts to those who stopped by.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Peoples Bank in Bluefield, VA
New Peoples Banks dealing with ‘interruption in the operability’ of computer systems
AEP's proposed price hike would go into effect on September 1, 2022
Out-of-town AEP workers in W.Va. to aid in restoration
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Saturday's meeting was hosted at Bluefield's Faith Center Church.
Blueifleld, W.Va. religious leaders host community meeting on gun violence
Mobile home has roof ripped off on Jade Court in Tazewell
Severe weather rips roof off of Tazewell home

Latest News

Police | File Photo
Crews respond to ‘emergency operation’ at Giles County plant
West Virginia Day at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine
Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine offers reduced prices, birthday cake in honor of West Virginia Day
WV Day at Tamarack
Tamarack continues to offer the “Best of West Virginia” on state’s birthday
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers