Advertisement

‘I’m lucky to be alive’: Uncommon surgery saves dad’s life

One dad is thankful to be alive after developing a rare form of brain aneurysm. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Mandy Gaither
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One dad is thankful to be alive after developing a rare form of brain aneurysm. Doctors rushed to save him through an uncommon surgery.

In July 2021, Jay Keller knew something wasn’t right.

“I thought I was just maybe getting older a little bit,” he said.

When headaches and other symptoms continued, Keller was admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago for testing.

Blood work showed the 48-year-old had an infected heart valve caused by bacteria from his mouth.

Doctors said the bacteria stuck to his valve easily because Keller had a congenital heart defect. Each beat of his heart would push blood through the infected valve to his brain.

It led to a rare form of brain aneurysm caused by bacteria in the arterial wall.

Dr. Babak Jahromi, a neurosurgeon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, said mycotic brain aneurysms tend to form rapidly.

“They’re rare but a lot more dangerous and more likely to bleed than a regular brain aneurysm,” he said.

Jahromi said traditional treatments don’t work well on this form of aneurysm.

In Keller’s brain, a crucial vessel was infected, one that helps supply his motor cortex.

“On one hand we save your life; on the other hand, you’re going to be paralyzed in a wheelchair,” Jahromi said.

Instead of typical surgery, Jahromi said he did a rare internal bypass procedure, essentially replumbing the inside of Keller’s brain.

“The purpose of the operation was to cut out the infected segments and then reattach the remaining stumps to normal blood vessels,” Jahromi said.

One day after surgery, Keller was up and walking. He later had surgery to fix a hole in his heart.

“At this point, he has dodged two bullets,” Jahromi said.

Keller, however, said he is just happy to still be here.

“I feel great. I’m lucky to be alive,” he said.

Keller said he hopes others won’t wait to see their doctor if something doesn’t feel right.

Thanks to the procedure, his neurosurgeon said Keller now has a normal life expectancy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AEP's proposed price hike would go into effect on September 1, 2022
Out-of-town AEP workers in W.Va. to aid in restoration
New Peoples Bank in Bluefield, VA
New Peoples Banks dealing with ‘interruption in the operability’ of computer systems
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Saturday's meeting was hosted at Bluefield's Faith Center Church.
Blueifleld, W.Va. religious leaders host community meeting on gun violence
Mobile home has roof ripped off on Jade Court in Tazewell
Severe weather rips roof off of Tazewell home

Latest News

Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Soldiers hold flares as they attend the funeral of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi in...
Despite Western arms, Ukraine is outgunned in the east
President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau...
Facebook: Greitens’ ‘RINO hunting’ video violates standards
Red Robin says an employee in North Carolina was fired after reports were made of edibles found...
Red Robin says employee fired after reports of edibles in to-go orders