Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine offers reduced prices, birthday cake in honor of West Virginia Day

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Monday, the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine held a birthday party. But this party wasn’t for an employee or a guest. It was for West Virginia in celebration of its 159th birthday.

The event was made complete with cupcakes, party hats, live music and discounted admission tickets.

Leslie Baker, Executive Director of the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, says she loves to celebrate this day each and every year.

“West Virginians are a little bit different about how we feel about our state,” she shared. “We support our colors; We support our football teams...I’ve heard people say, “Well, we never celebrate our state’s history.’ But we do! We are all West Virginians. Mountaineers.”

Baker says the mine and adjacent Youth Museum saw a good number of locals and guests on Monday.

