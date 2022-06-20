Another warm up is on the way just in time for the first day of Summer

It’s a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s but we will rise into the 70s this afternoon. Mainly cloudy skies are expected today and we cannot rule out a stay shower, however, the majority of us should stay dry.

We will hold on to mainly cloudy skies overnight and a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be more seasonable tonight with most in the 50s.

The first day of summer starts tomorrow and mother nature got the memo. High pressure will move into the area heating temperatures up into the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Warmer temperatures and higher humidity will move in on Wednesday. Highs for most will be in the upper 80s but some low 90s are possible, especially in the lower elevations, Most should stay dry during the day, but a cold front will move through Wednesday night bringing a better chance of rain and storms.

A few thunderstorms are possible on Thursday but most should dry up and stay that way throughout the rest of the week.

