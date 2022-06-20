Amber Alert canceled; 2-month-old Texas girl found
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety canceled an Amber Alert issued early Monday, saying the 2-month-old girl had been found.
No other information was issued on Winter Jones’ condition or the suspects in her alleged abduction.
Anyone with additional information can contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5423.
