We will remain cool and dry though the rest of the evening as we see more clouds move in overnight.

Temperatures will be below average once again.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Happy Juneteenth and Father’s Day! For the rest of the afternoon, we will see more clouds move in as temperatures begin to decrease but we will remain dry. Overnight tonight we will see temps drop to around 50 degrees, so it will be another cold one.

Conditions will be nice the rest of the evening.
Tomorrow things will start to warm up as we get temps back up to a more seasonable level. We are likely going to see much heavier cloud cover than we have the past few days, Some of us may even see a sprinkle, though it’s a very small chance.

Things will be a bit warmer
Things will be a bit warmer(WVVA WEATHER)

Things will start to heat back up on Tuesday as we reach into the mid-80s. We will stay dry until Thursday when we’ll see a chance of storms through the rest of the week.

