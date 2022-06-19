Advertisement

Sen. Capito on Jan. 6 hearings: “I think we need to hear it all.”

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito spoke on her reaction to the Jan. 6 hearings on Friday.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito spoke on her reaction to the Jan. 6 hearings on Friday.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) shared her thoughts on the House of Representatives’ first three January 6th Select Committee hearings on Friday.

“I think we’re learning things that we hadn’t heard,” said Capito. “And there’s a bit of a showmanship to it that I don’t really associate with hearings, and so I would sort-of reject that portion of it. But you know, I think we need to get- we need to hear it all.”

As of Saturday, the next two hearings planned are set for Tuesday, June 21., and Thursday, June 23.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile home has roof ripped off on Jade Court in Tazewell
Severe weather rips roof off of Tazewell home
New Peoples Bank in Bluefield, VA
New Peoples Banks dealing with ‘interruption in the operability’ of computer systems
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
VIDEO: Suspect killed in I-79 shooting identified
WVVA Gas Giveaway

Latest News

AEP's proposed price hike would go into effect on September 1, 2022
Out-of-town AEP workers in W.Va. to aid in restoration
Marshall's record is now 1-1-1.
Herd releases 2022 men’s soccer schedule
Mobile home has roof ripped off on Jade Court in Tazewell
Severe weather rips roof off of Tazewell home
Juneteenth Celebrations
Town of Tazewell prepares for Juneteenth celebration