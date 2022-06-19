Sen. Capito on Jan. 6 hearings: “I think we need to hear it all.”

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) shared her thoughts on the House of Representatives’ first three January 6th Select Committee hearings on Friday.

“I think we’re learning things that we hadn’t heard,” said Capito. “And there’s a bit of a showmanship to it that I don’t really associate with hearings, and so I would sort-of reject that portion of it. But you know, I think we need to get- we need to hear it all.”

As of Saturday, the next two hearings planned are set for Tuesday, June 21., and Thursday, June 23.

