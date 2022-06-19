Out-of-town AEP workers in W.Va. to aid in restoration

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - An AEP representative told WVVA on Saturday the power company has hundreds of out-of-state employees at work in the Mountain State following Friday’s severe weather.

AEP Corporate Communications Representative Phil Moye said the company was still assessing damage in some areas as of Saturday afternoon, but added they had made progress since Friday’s severe weather hit the area.

“This morning we started with around 68,000 customers [without power,] we got that down to around 48,000,” said Moye. “Last night it was really scary, we were watching the numbers go up to 130,000 customers.”

Moye added a number of “coalfield counties” like McDowell and Mingo seemed to have the most damage as of Saturday.

