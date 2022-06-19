Advertisement

Out-of-town AEP workers in W.Va. to aid in restoration

AEP's proposed price hike would go into effect on September 1, 2022
AEP's proposed price hike would go into effect on September 1, 2022(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - An AEP representative told WVVA on Saturday the power company has hundreds of out-of-state employees at work in the Mountain State following Friday’s severe weather.

AEP Corporate Communications Representative Phil Moye said the company was still assessing damage in some areas as of Saturday afternoon, but added they had made progress since Friday’s severe weather hit the area.

“This morning we started with around 68,000 customers [without power,] we got that down to around 48,000,” said Moye. “Last night it was really scary, we were watching the numbers go up to 130,000 customers.”

Moye added a number of “coalfield counties” like McDowell and Mingo seemed to have the most damage as of Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile home has roof ripped off on Jade Court in Tazewell
Severe weather rips roof off of Tazewell home
New Peoples Bank in Bluefield, VA
New Peoples Banks dealing with ‘interruption in the operability’ of computer systems
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
VIDEO: Suspect killed in I-79 shooting identified
WVVA Gas Giveaway

Latest News

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito spoke on her reaction to the Jan. 6 hearings on Friday.
Sen. Capito on Jan. 6 hearings: “I think we need to hear it all.”
Marshall's record is now 1-1-1.
Herd releases 2022 men’s soccer schedule
Mobile home has roof ripped off on Jade Court in Tazewell
Severe weather rips roof off of Tazewell home
Juneteenth Celebrations
Town of Tazewell prepares for Juneteenth celebration