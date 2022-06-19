Advertisement

Blueifleld, W.Va. religious leaders host community meeting on gun violence

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, W.Va. religious leaders came together on Saturday to hold a community meeting on gun violence in the area. The discussion was targeted at adults and parents, as the group hopes to hold upcoming meetings involving children and teens in Bluefield as well.

“We need to have these discussions in order to progress our communities,” said Lacey Watson, attendee. “To progress where we are to where we need to be.”

“It’s time for us to come together as a community, to just have a heart-to-heart conversation about what’s happening, and primarily focusing on our teenage population that’s ultimately, you know, being hit by this situation,” said Bishop Frederick Brown, Senior Pastor at Bluefield’s Faith Center Church.

Saturday’s talk lasted more than two hours and touched on community and societal issues facing the Bluefield area, as religious leaders and residents hope to look for solutions before bringing the youth in on the discussion.

“Tonight is primarily for our adults. We’re trying to get parents, concerned citizens here,” said Brown. “Before school starts, we want to have another meeting where we invite our teenage community...We want to bring them in and just have a heart-to-heart conversation with them before school starts so we can try to avoid some of this stuff in our local school system here, that’s happening all around the nation.”

“I feel really good about having this conversation, and the steps that will come after this conversation later on,” said Watson.

Saturday’s meeting was hosted at Bluefield, W.Va.’s Faith Center Church.

