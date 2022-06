BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Bluefield swept Pulaski to get back on track while Princeton went one for two on comeback attempts against Bristol.

The Ridge Runners won 1-0 and 12-2. The WhistlePigs came back from a 6-0 deficit to win 10-9 in game 1 but fell 7-4 in game 2.

