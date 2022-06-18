Advertisement

Much drier conditions are on tap for this weekend!

Temperatures will be much cooler for the next few days.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After the cold front that moved through the area yesterday, things are looking a lot cooler! Temperatures today will top off in the low 70s. Overnight tonight things will actually get pretty chilly dropping into the lower 40s, which is well below average for this time of year.

Things will be pretty chilly
Things will be pretty chilly(WVVA WEATHER)

These cool and dry conditions will continue into tomorrow for your Father’s Day / Juneteenth celebrations. Temperatures will be right around 70 once again. Things will start out pretty chilly tomorrow morning, and we will see increasing clouds throughout the day. Things will be mostly sunny otherwise.

Another fantastic day on tap!
Another fantastic day on tap!(WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to the next few days, we’re going to see temperatures jump up around Tuesday. Heat will be making its way in, though we will remain dry until around Thursday when we could see the chance for some thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile home has roof ripped off on Jade Court in Tazewell
Severe weather rips roof off of Tazewell home
New Peoples Bank in Bluefield, VA
New Peoples Banks dealing with ‘interruption in the operability’ of computer systems
Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
VIDEO: Suspect killed in I-79 shooting identified
TCPS responds to abuse case
UPDATE: TCPS responds to abuse case; former counselor not employed through school system
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Things will be much nicer!
Thunderstorms roll though the area this evening, but relief is on the way.
Full Forecast (6/17)
Full Forecast (6/17)
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon/evening with damaging winds, locally...
Strong to severe storms possible today