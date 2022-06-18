Much drier conditions are on tap for this weekend!

After the cold front that moved through the area yesterday, things are looking a lot cooler! Temperatures today will top off in the low 70s. Overnight tonight things will actually get pretty chilly dropping into the lower 40s, which is well below average for this time of year.

Things will be pretty chilly (WVVA WEATHER)

These cool and dry conditions will continue into tomorrow for your Father’s Day / Juneteenth celebrations. Temperatures will be right around 70 once again. Things will start out pretty chilly tomorrow morning, and we will see increasing clouds throughout the day. Things will be mostly sunny otherwise.

Another fantastic day on tap! (WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to the next few days, we’re going to see temperatures jump up around Tuesday. Heat will be making its way in, though we will remain dry until around Thursday when we could see the chance for some thunderstorms.

