Advertisement

WATCH: Crews use cat sounds to lure out and rescue kitten from storm drain

Rescue crews in Virginia use recorded cat sounds to save a kitten trapped in a storm drain. (SOURCE: WTVR)
By WTVR staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WTVR) – A kitten in Virginia used one of its nine lives Wednesday.

Crews rescued the kitten, dubbed “Lucky,” from a storm drain in Petersburg.

An officer working a nearby crime scene heard the cat crying from the drain and went to investigate.

Animal Control was called in, along with public works and fire crews.

The crews apparently scared the kitten and it crawled through a pipe under the road.

After nearly an hour of using food and pre-recorded kitten sounds, they were able to lure the animal back and pull him out of the storm drain.

Animal Control estimates the cat is at least 10 weeks old and appears to be healthy. A vet is expected to give him a thorough examination before he is put up for adoption.

Copyright 2022 WTVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TCPS responds to abuse case
UPDATE: TCPS responds to abuse case; former counselor not employed through school system
New Peoples Bank in Bluefield, VA
New Peoples Banks dealing with ‘interruption in the operability’ of computer systems
Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
VIDEO: Suspect killed in I-79 shooting identified
SEVERE THREATS TONIGHT
We’re growing unstable; strong to severe storms possible tonight-Friday
Marquee Cinemas Galleria 14
Marquee Cinemas offers fun, free time for families

Latest News

Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin arrives at Federal Court in Washington, Friday, June 17,...
Official in New Mexico election standoff avoids prison in Capitol riot
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is opening up about a medical emergency possibly due...
VIDEO: Police team uses Narcan to help save officer’s life in medical emergency
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits on pit road for his turn to...
Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash
Hatfield-McCoy
Hatfield-McCoy Trails to offer “WV Day” passes to WV residents during the 2022 WV Day weekend
FILE - This image shows Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 being manufactured.
White House: Florida doctors can order under-5 COVID shots