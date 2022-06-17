Thunderstorms roll though the area this evening, but relief is on the way.

While a line of severe warned storms makes its way through the area this evening, behind it will be some much cooler weather. The storms will be coming to an end just before sundown and will leave us with scattered showers through the evening. There still remains the threat of localized flooding from rivers, as these storms that passed through brought with them heavy rainfall. Make sure you keep an eye out for any flash flood warning that might pop up throughout the evening. As of the time of this writing, northern and central parts of Fayette county as under a Flash Flood Warning until 9:30 tonight.

Flood warning area in the dark red. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we will finally see an end to all of this heat. We will be much cooler with temperatures dropping into the low 70s. We will remain dry through the weekend with sunny skies right up until the latter part of next week.

Things will be much nicer! (WVVA WEATHER)

If you’re looking to do some grilling, tomorrow will be fantastic weather to do so. Temperatures will top off right around the 70-degree mark. Though next week we will see mostly sunny skies and things will warm up on Tuesday. This gives us the weekend plus a day of nice 70-degree weather, so be sure to enjoy it if you choose to do so!

