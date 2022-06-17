Strong to severe storms possible today

A cold front will move through the region today bringing back the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Storms could be strong to severe once again with damaging winds, locally heavy downpours, and hail. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm as they have been with highs in the 80s for most. We will also be breezy throughout the day as that front moves through.

A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

UPDATE: OUR AREA HAS BEEN UPGRADED TO AN ENHANCED (3/5) RISK FOR SEVERE WEATHER. THIS IS THE HIGHEST RISK WE HAVE SEEN ALL SEASON. WE ARE ALSO UNDER A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 5 PM AS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS. STAY WEATHER AWARE AND HAVE A WAY TO RECEIVE ALERTS THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING!!

Most of the region is under an enhanced risk for severe weather. (WVVA WEATHER)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 5 pm tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening, but we should dry up overnight with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be more seasonable with lows in the 50s tonight.

A few thunderstorms are possible this evening but most will dry out with partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will be cooler and drier this weekend with mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Dewpoints will be much lower as well making it feel very comfortable outside.

Temperatures will be much cooler this weekend with mainly sunny skies. (WVVA WEATHER)

The relief from the heat doesn’t last long though. Temperatures will climb up into the 80s and even the 90s once again next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

