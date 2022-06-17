Severe weather rips roof off of Tazewell home

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Powerful storms in North Tazewell ripped the roof off of a mobile home on Jade Court. Not only was the roof ripped off of the home but the road leading to it was blocked by a downed tree.

Downed tree blocks Jade Court in Tazewell (WVVA News)

The owner of the mobile home shares what she saw and heard before her roof was ripped off her home while she was inside.

Mobile home has roof ripped off on Jade Court in Tazewell (WVVA News)

“I heard right before all this I heard a great big gust of wind and that was when I looked up and I saw the roof was coming up. It was just all at once just a big gust of wind and real hard rain,” said homeowner, Carolyn Fields.

Tree limbs on home on Jade Court in Tazewell (WVVA News)

Another tree also landed on a nearby house, causing damage to it’s front porch and walkway.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.