Police search for owner of lost fanny pack

The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most...
The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most likely illegal.(Garden City Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GARDEN CITY, Idaho (CNN) – Police in Idaho are hoping to return lost property that has been found to its rightful owner, but the owner may not want to claim it.

Garden City Police are looking for the person who owns a fanny pack that was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most likely illegal.

Police posted photos of the fanny pack on social media saying the owner can give them a call or head to their headquarters to reclaim the property.

It’s a sad day when you lose your fanny pack! We found this lost property and know that the owner is probably extremely...

Posted by Garden City Police Department - Idaho on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

