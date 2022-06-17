Police: 3rd victim of shooting at Alabama church dies

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Vestavia Hills Police have confirmed the third person in a shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church has died.

Police reported the victim, an 84-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday. The family of the victim asks that her name is not released for reasons of privacy.

Authorities said Friday two other victims were killed in the Thursday shooting. They were identified as 84-year-old Walter Rainey of Irondale and 75-year-old Sarah Yeager of Pelham. Police said Rainey died in the shooting, while Yeager was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

An attendee at the event subdued the shooter, holding him until police arrived. Capt. Shane Ware with the Vestavia Hills Police said, “The person that subdued him is a hero.”

Authorities said this happened at a church event called the “Boomer’s Potluck Dinner.” Police said the suspect was an occasional attendee of the potluck.

The shooter has not been identified but has been described as a 71-year-old man. Police believe he worked alone.

The suspect is in custody at the Vestavia Hills Police Department, awaiting capital murder charges.

Agents with the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives joined investigators at the scene, which remained cordoned off Friday with yellow police tape

Police said around 6:22 p.m. Thursday, a lone suspect walked into the church, located at 3775 Crosshaven Drive, where a small gathering was being held. The suspect then began shooting.

Rev. Kelley Hudlow, Missioner for Clergy Formation for the Diocese of Alabama, said the event is shocking and she knows the church family needs everyone’s prayers.

“We need everybody out there. Whatever your faith or your belief system is to pray, to think, to mediate, to just send love to this community because they’re going to need all of it,” she said.

Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church Rector, The Rev. John Burruss, posted a message on Facebook where he offered prayer and love. Burruss asked for continued prayers and support, and he thanked everyone who already reached out with support. Burruss said he is now working to get home from a pilgrimage overseas.

“With the tragic news that has broken this evening, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the victims of this evening’s shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. I would also like to offer thanks on behalf of myself and our Vestavia Hills residents to the first responders from all agencies who have worked tirelessly since this incident began,” said Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry in a statement.

A post on the church’s website announced there was a potluck dinner scheduled for Thursday evening, a “Boomers Potluck.” “There will be no program, simply eat and have time for fellowship,” the flyer read.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement late Thursday lamenting what she called the shocking and tragic loss of life at the church, the Associated Press reported. Although she said she was glad to hear the suspect was in custody, she wrote: “This should never happen — in a church, in a store, in the city or anywhere.”

Thursday’s shooting took place just over a month after one person was killed and five injured when a man opened fire on Taiwanese parishioners at a church in Southern California. It also comes nearly seven years to the day after an avowed white supremacist killed nine people during Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Vestavia Hills is a residential community just southeast of Birmingham, one of Alabama’s two most populous cities.

