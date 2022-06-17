Herd releases 2022 men’s soccer schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall men’s soccer team released its 2022 fall schedule on Friday for its first season in the Sun Belt Conference. The Herd will host eight regular season matches at Hoops Family Field. The Thundering Herd is coming off its third-straight trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2021. Marshall’s schedule features six opponents with double-digit victories last season and four programs that played in the NCAA Tournament. The Herd’s opponents collectively won 127 matches in 2021.

“Scheduling for the last few years has been absolutely crazy with the pandemic and then conference realignment,” said Herd head coach Chris Grassie who enters his sixth season at the helm. “But, we’re happy to announce our 2022 schedule, and we think it has some great matches for our fans. We have eight home matches, not including pre-season, and we have some premier match-ups our fans can enjoy. Our goal as always is to win the National Championship, and we feel our 2022 schedule puts us in the perfect position to do that as long as we perform. We can’t wait to see you at Hoops Family Field in ‘22. Go Herd!”

August 12, 2022 (Friday) 7:00 PM Away University of Rio Grande (Ohio) Rio Grande, Ohio (Exhibition)

August 14, 2022 (Sunday) 7:15 PM Home Radford University Huntington, W.Va. / Hoops Family Field (Exhibition)

August 19, 2022 (Friday) TBA Away University of Maryland College Park, Md. (Exhibition)

August 25, 2022 (Thursday) 7:15 PM Home Virginia Commonwealth University Huntington, W.Va. / Hoops Family Field

August 29, 2022 (Monday) TBA Away Butler University Indianapolis, Ind.

September 2, 2022 (Friday) 7:15 PM Home University of Pittsburgh Huntington, W.Va. / Hoops Family Field

September 7, 2022 (Wednesday) TBA Away Cleveland State University Cleveland, Ohio

September 11, 2022 (Sunday) 4:00 PM Home University of the Pacific Huntington, W.Va. / Hoops Family Field

September 16, 2022 (Friday) TBA Away University of Kentucky Lexington, Ky.

September 24, 2022 (Saturday) TBA Home West Virginia University Huntington, W.Va. / Hoops Family Field

September 30, 2022 (Friday) TBA Away Coastal Carolina University Conway, S.C.

October 4, 2022 (Tuesday) 7:15 PM Home Robert Morris University Huntington, W.Va. / Hoops Family Field

October 8, 2022 (Saturday) TBA Away University of South Carolina Columbia, S.C.

October 15, 2022 (Saturday) 7:15 PM Home Old Dominion University Huntington, W.Va. / Hoops Family Field

October 19, 2022 (Wednesday) TBA Away Georgia State University Atlanta, Ga.

October 23, 2022 (Sunday) 4:00 PM Home Georgia Southern University Huntington, W.Va. / Hoops Family Field

October 26, 2022 (Wednesday) 7:00 PM Away Wright State University Dayton, Ohio

November 1, 2022 (Tuesday) 7:15 PM Home James Madison University Huntington, W.Va. / Hoops Family Field

