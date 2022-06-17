Advertisement

Hatfield-McCoy Trails to offer “WV Day” passes to WV residents during the 2022 WV Day weekend

Hatfield-McCoy
Hatfield-McCoy(WVVA NEWS)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Riders can hit the trail system named after the well-known rivals, Hatfields and McCoys, this weekend for free.

This special offer is to help celebrate West Virginia Day.

From June 17 through June 20, anyone with a west Virginia driver’s license or state-issued id will be eligible for a day trail pass at no charge.

You can pick up one at Hatfield and McCoy trail-heads and facilities.

For more information, click here

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TCPS responds to abuse case
UPDATE: TCPS responds to abuse case; former counselor not employed through school system
New Peoples Bank in Bluefield, VA
New Peoples Banks dealing with ‘interruption in the operability’ of computer systems
Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
VIDEO: Suspect killed in I-79 shooting identified
SEVERE THREATS TONIGHT
We’re growing unstable; strong to severe storms possible tonight-Friday
Marquee Cinemas Galleria 14
Marquee Cinemas offers fun, free time for families

Latest News

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito speaks on possible gun legislation
Capito unsure of stance on possible new gun legislation
TWV gun safety
Local performing arts theater prioritizes gun safety ahead of “Hatfields and McCoys” debut
Starting at 9 am on June 20, members of the Alpha Epsilon Chapter of the Alpha Delta Kappa...
Sorority raises awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease
New Peoples Bank in Bluefield, VA
New Peoples Banks dealing with ‘interruption in the operability’ of computer systems