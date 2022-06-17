Advertisement

College professor, wife accused of withholding food from kids, police say

Joseph and Lucreasha Reid were charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one...
Joseph and Lucreasha Reid were charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one misdemeanor count of child abuse.(Pitt County Detention Center)
By WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – A professor at East Carolina University and his wife are accused of withholding food from their children.

Dr. Joseph Reid, an assistant professor of accounting, and his wife Lucreasha Reid were arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one misdemeanor count of child abuse.

WITN reports detectives started investigating the couple in February after hearing from the Department of Social Services that there was possible child abuse going on at their home.

Police said two children at their home had visible signs of ongoing physical abuse and did not get proper medical care.

They also said they believe the couple withheld food from the children.

According to authorities, the children are currently in the care of a family member.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TCPS responds to abuse case
UPDATE: TCPS responds to abuse case; former counselor not employed through school system
New Peoples Bank in Bluefield, VA
New Peoples Banks dealing with ‘interruption in the operability’ of computer systems
Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
VIDEO: Suspect killed in I-79 shooting identified
SEVERE THREATS TONIGHT
We’re growing unstable; strong to severe storms possible tonight-Friday
Marquee Cinemas Galleria 14
Marquee Cinemas offers fun, free time for families

Latest News

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is opening up about a medical emergency possibly due...
VIDEO: Police team uses Narcan to help save officer’s life in medical emergency
Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin arrives at Federal Court in Washington, Friday, June 17,...
Official in New Mexico election standoff avoids prison in Capitol riot
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits on pit road for his turn to...
Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash
Hatfield-McCoy
Hatfield-McCoy Trails to offer “WV Day” passes to WV residents during the 2022 WV Day weekend
FILE - This image shows Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 being manufactured.
White House: Florida doctors can order under-5 COVID shots