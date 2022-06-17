Advertisement

Missing New Hampshire children found safe in Maine

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Authorities in New Hampshire say two children at the center of an Amber Alert for have been found safe.

New Hampshire State Police reported on Friday that 11-year-old Alaina Wilson and 8-year-old Chance Wilson were found safe in Maine.

An Amber Alert was issued for the two kids after they were reported missing around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. They were last seen at their Somersworth, New Hampshire home, where they live with their grandmother who has custody of them, around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators believed that Alaina and Chance were abducted by their biological mother, 32-year-old Kaileigh Nichols.

“Both children appeared to have been removed from the residence through a window,” New Hampshire State Police explained, adding that Alaina’s phone was left on her bed.

New Hampshire State Police have not provided further details about the case.

Copyright 2022 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

