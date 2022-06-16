We’re growing unstable; strong to severe storms possible tonight-Friday

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

With the heat & humidity we’ve had, and a frontal boundary nearing our area from the west, we’ll grow unsettled to end the work week. THE NWS SPC has raised most of our area for the rest of tonight to a slight risk (2/5) on the severe weather scale, for strong to severe storms tonight that could produce damaging wind gusts, locally heavy rain, hail, and even brief, weak tornadoes. STAY ALERT TONIGHT!

SEVERE OUTLOOK- TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

The best shot at storms looks to be around and after sundown (8PM -11PM). Stay weather aware! We’ll otherwise be warm and muggy, with overnight lows in the upper 60s-mid 70s.

FUTURECAST - STORMS TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

As the cold front moves closer on Friday, we’ll see increasing clouds during the morning, and a renewed chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms could once again become strong to severe on Friday, with gusty winds, hail, and torrential rain (at least locally) all possible. Highs Friday will still be warm, in the 80s for most.

FUTURECAST- FRIDAY AFTERNOON (WVVA WEATHER)

The front will be heading out of the area late Friday night-early Saturday, and cooler and drier air will begin to move in behind the departing boundary. Low temps tomorrow night will be more seasonable, dropping into the 50s for most.

SURFACE MAP (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring a refreshing change in air mass, and we look to be much cooler and less humid. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for most, and low temps Saturday night will be a bit chilly, dropping into the 40s under mostly clear skies!

WEEKEND OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to stay seasonable and dry for Juneteenth and Father’s Day, with highs in the 70s on Sunday and plenty of sunshine.

SUMMER BEGINS TUESDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Our first day of Summer is next Tuesday (June 21st)....and appropriately, we could see a big warm-up again into the second half of next week....stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.

