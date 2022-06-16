The weather is on repeat

Today will be another hot one with highs once again getting into the mid-upper 80s and low 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it’ll feel like the 90s and possibly the low 100s. We will have enough heat and instability that we could see some pop-up thunderstorms developing this afternoon, however, most will stay rain-free today with a mix of sun and clouds. Any storms that do develop this afternoon and evening could turn strong to severe with gusty winds, locally heavy downpours, and possibly some hail.

We could see a few isolated storms this evening but most will stay dry with partly cloudy skies, It’ll be another mild and muggy night with lows only getting down into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A cold front will move through the region on Friday bringing us a little better chance of seeing some scattered thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe once again tomorrow. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm as that front moves through with highs in the 80s for most.

Temperatures will be more seasonable this weekend with highs in the 70s for most. Drier conditions are expected as well with mainly sunny skies. This cool down will be brief though as temperatures climb back into the 80s and 90s as we head into next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

