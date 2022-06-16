Advertisement

WATCH: 17-year-old dives into bay to save teen who drove car into water

A 17-year-old Good Samaritan dove into a Long Island bay to rescue a classmate after she accidentally drove into the water. (SOURCE: WABC)
By Chantee Lans
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) – A 17-year-old dove into a Long Island bay to rescue a classmate after she accidentally drove into the water in an incident caught on camera.

The driver, 18-year-old Mia Samolinski, had accidentally accelerated her Subaru Outback and plunged into the bay.

When people rushed to the dock moments later, high school senior Anthony Zhongor dove into the bay to save her.

“She went pretty deep in there,” he said.

Zhongor had coincidentally just joined the Marines.

“She was banging on the door, banging on the window, trying to break the window of course,” Zhongor said. “And then that kind of got me nervous, scared for her. I took my clothes off and went into the water. The dive was pretty, pretty far, so it was just right there as soon as I looked up, grab the door handle.”

The two had tried to unlock and open the door with no luck.

Zhongor had to find another way to get Samolinski out when he realized he could use his own weight.

“Weight made the nose of the car go deeper into the water, which helped the back get free,” he said. “Open the back up, and she was able to escape from the back.”

Together, they swam back to shore.

“She just came up and said, ‘Oh, my God, thank you’ and was crying, that’s all,” Zhongor said.

Charles Samolinski, Mia’s father, said he was grateful for his daughter’s rescue.

“He jumped out of his car and jumped in and because of that, my daughter is alive and not really harmed, you know?” he said. “I mean, it’s a miracle.”

Zhongor said his actions were not a big deal for him.

“It’s a girl, it doesn’t matter who it was, they were suffering,” he said. “I couldn’t watch anybody suffer in front of me.”

Zhongor graduates this year and will head to boot camp in South Carolina in September.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TCPS responds to abuse case
UPDATE: TCPS responds to abuse case; former counselor not employed through school system
Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
VIDEO: Deputy in recovery, suspect dead after shooting on I-79
It is the end of an era for the Macarthur Skating Rink in Raleigh County.
Macarthur Skating Rink to close permanently
New Peoples Bank in Bluefield, VA
New Peoples Banks dealing with ‘interruption in the operability’ of computer systems
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FIFA picks 2026 cities, predicts soccer will be ‘No 1 sport’
FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, a semi-automatic handgun is displayed with a 10-shot...
California bill would make gun owners buy liability insurance
Rescue crews in Virginia use recorded cat sounds to save a kitten trapped in a storm drain.
WATCH: Crews use cat sounds to lure out and rescue kitten from storm drain
Petco plans to launch a new group of stores for farm animals in small and rural communities.
Petco opening first neighborhood farm and pet supply store
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Gateway towns to Yellowstone become dead ends after flood