Theatre West Virginia summer concert series pays tribute to music legends

GRANDVIEW, W.Va. (WVVA) - Following the opening night of its 62nd summer season on Friday, on Sunday, June 19, Theatre West Virginia will also kick off its Groovy 94.1 Summer Concert Series.

Each Sunday, tribute artists will perform as some of the “greats” of music, such as John Denver, Elvis, The Eagles, and more. With a lineup of music spanning decades and genres, General Manager of Theatre West Virginia Scott Hill says no one should leave disappointed.

“If you don’t like something that we have on the schedule, I don’t know how I could help you,” Hill said. “This year, we have all kinds of different things. Every Sunday. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. We are ready to have you...”

Each performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 each; however, Hill says those who purchase three shows will get the other two for free.

Visit www.theatrewestvirginia.org or call 304-256-6800 for tickets.

