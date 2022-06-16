UPDATE: TCPS responds to abuse case; former counselor not employed through school system

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA. (WVVA) - A former counselor and babysitter was charged with sexual assault.

The Superintendent of Tazewell County Schools, Dr. Chris Stacey issued the following statement:

The person mentioned in this story was not an employee of Tazewell County Public Schools but did offer counseling services to our students while employed by another agency. This person has not worked within our schools for several years. To my knowledge, no one in the Tazewell county public school system has been contacted by law enforcement. If we are contacted we will be more than willing to assist law enforcement in any way as they proceed with an investigation. While this alleged incident occurred in West Virginia we will always work to protect children regardless of state lines.”

This all stems from allegations involving 33-year-old Dalasue Phillips -- who also went by ‘Dala’ -- was arrested on Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint, she was the boy’s counselor who the mother tells us was placed at the former Tazewell Elementary school by “Family Preservation Services.”

The alleged abuse reportedly took place at Phillip’s Bluefield home -- while she was babysitting -- from 2018 to 2020.

WVVA spoke with the boy’s adoptive mother and she tells us the family trusted Phillips and was stunned.

“When it [came] out, I was really shocked to know that my young son was even aware of sexual things like that that went on,” said the child’s mother.

“She was sexually molesting him. He knew things about sex that blew my mind, to be honest with you, I’ve just been in disbelief. I’ve been in shock. I cannot believe that she did this to my child.”

UPDATE: WVVA spoke with Superintendent of Tazewell County Public Schools Chris Stacy. He said Phillips used to work in the school system but received no complaints during her tenure.

”I think 2018 was the last time she was here. No one had anything bad to say about her during her time here but again it was an outside agency person that offered some services. I was stunned.”

Stacy said the school system utilizes these counseling agencies regularly. He adds that the background checks fall upon the agencies themselves. However, the incident does make them consider conducting screenings of their own.

“I have spoken to the director of ‘Family Preservation’ and This person was no longer working for them she had left them as well. But again we talk about our relationship and it has been a good relationship. So we’ll continue, but if we need to look at screening processes and those things we will certainly do so.”

Superintendent Stacy assures the parents and students of Tazewell County Public Schools, that they will continue to do everything they can to protect the children in their care.

