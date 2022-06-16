Raleigh County murder suspect pleads guilty to second degree

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man arrested in connection with a Christmas Day murder from 2020, has entered a guilty plea.

Devon Pratt of Cool Ridge pleaded guilty on Thursday to a shooting that happened on Blawk Hawk Lane in Cool Ridge. He was accused of killing Trey Barker, who died shortly after the shooting at Raleigh General Hospital.

Pratt pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder, a charge that carries a potential sentence of between 10-40 years in prison.

He is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Robert Burnside on August 18th, at 9 a.m. in the morning.

Pratt is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) and will get credit for time served.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.