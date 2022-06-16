Raleigh County finds new uses for ankle bracelets to keep offenders in treatment and out of jail

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For months, WVVA News has brought you stories related to overcrowded conditions within West Virginia’s Regional Jail System and cost of incarceration to taxpayers. But tonight on WVVA News at 6 p.m., we’re bringing you the story of how one local group is working to change that.

For years, Raleigh County Community Corrections has been responsible for coordinating treatment for low-risk offenders trying to work their way out the system.

“A lot of folks that we get have never been in therapy or rehab,” explained Clinical Supervisor and Case Manager Zack Hazelwood. “This is their first encounter with treatment and we’re meeting them where they are at trying to bring them resources. And if they need to be in a long-term program, we can facilitate that.”

In August, the program was authorized for the first time to use the same ankle bracelets utilized by home confinement (under the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept). The difference is these clients are not mandated to stay at home all the time. They voluntarily enter the program to avoid jail time or they can be court ordered by a judge.

Participants in the program are required to come to treatment, engage in routine drug tests, and are asked to avoid certain problem areas, such as a victim’s place of work or a drug house, for example. Many are also placed on a curfew.

“If there’s a violation or minor violation, we’ll notify the prosecuting attorney’s office and an assistant prosecutor will determine whether there needs to be a hearing in front of a judge to determine whether that bond should be revoked,” explained Exec. Dir. Jimmy Miller.

If a participant enters a restricted zone, the ankle bracelet will buzz and the administrator of the program will receive a text alert. Administrators are able to track the participants movements in real time, which can also be used to help or hurt their case in court.

“There are plenty of false allegations that are made, and without this type of program, it turns into a he said, she said situation,” explained Miller.

He said the bracelets come at a cost of just three dollars a day as opposed to the nearly 50 dollars it costs the county to lock some offenders up.

“It’s a win-win. That person is hopefully going to be targeted for treatment and then given the skills they need to reduce their exposure of being incarcerated again. So we reduce recidivism over the long haul.”

Miller added that in cases of domestic violence, the victim has to sign off before the offender can be eligible for the program.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.